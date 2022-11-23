DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.83. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.31.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.
