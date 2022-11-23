Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

