Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014,222.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.