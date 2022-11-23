Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,677.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.