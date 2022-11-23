DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.