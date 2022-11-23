DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.