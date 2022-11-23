Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 3,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,408,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.