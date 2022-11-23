Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $102.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.89.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

