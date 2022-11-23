DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
