DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.