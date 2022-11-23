Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Cowen

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $1,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,191,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 136,637 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.