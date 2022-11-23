Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.38.

Insider Activity

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at $387,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,182. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 119,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $456,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

