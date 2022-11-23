Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 115,290 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of Tapestry worth $45,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 65.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

