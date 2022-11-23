Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,477 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $94,782,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

