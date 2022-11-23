Deutsche Bank AG Buys 176,654 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $43,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 643,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NETSTREIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $12,556,000.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NTST stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Featured Articles
