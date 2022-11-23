Deutsche Bank AG Buys 870,949 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,856 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,783,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $31,525,000 after acquiring an additional 428,773 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

