Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Entergy worth $48,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

