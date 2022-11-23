Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of IDEX worth $41,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

