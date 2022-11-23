Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,936 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $54,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $297.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

