Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $47,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

