Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.28 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.52% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $42,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 728.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 373.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

