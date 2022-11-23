Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.86 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 143,538 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 968,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 220,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 605,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.