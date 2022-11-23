Deutsche Bank AG Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of International Paper worth $47,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

