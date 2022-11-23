Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 443,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

