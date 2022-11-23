Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.9 %

SWK opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.