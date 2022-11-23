Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133,348 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.10% of Yamana Gold worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

