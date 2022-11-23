Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 36,615 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.55% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $41,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,494 shares of company stock valued at $54,506,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

NYSE:WMS opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

