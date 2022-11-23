Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 47,510 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $47,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Incyte by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

