Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,954 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Steel Dynamics worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

STLD opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

