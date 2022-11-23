Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.89% of Bath & Body Works worth $54,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 192.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.