Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MLM opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88.
MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
