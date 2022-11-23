Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLM opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.