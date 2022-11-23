Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $42,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.