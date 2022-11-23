Deutsche Bank AG Sells 178,449 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,449 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

