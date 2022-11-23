Deutsche Bank AG Sells 63,016 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 68.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after purchasing an additional 324,743 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average is $243.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

