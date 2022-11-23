Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Western Midstream Partners worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:WES opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

