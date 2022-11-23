Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $191.00. Approximately 64 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

