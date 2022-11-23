Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE DLR opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
