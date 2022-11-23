DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.26.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

