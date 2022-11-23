DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

