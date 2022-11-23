Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 25,540 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

