Direct Digital (DRCT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Direct Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.04 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Direct Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Direct Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 104 402 586 7 2.45

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.21%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 97.69%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

