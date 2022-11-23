Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 2.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 46,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,048,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

