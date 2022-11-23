Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

DLB has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

