Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 638,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

