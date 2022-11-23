Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 6,498 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,453,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,234,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.52.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Donegal Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Donegal Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Donegal Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.