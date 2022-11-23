Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
