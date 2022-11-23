Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.