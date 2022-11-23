EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,255 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of EchoStar worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $401,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $410,000.

SATS opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.79. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

