Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $34.27.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after buying an additional 258,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

