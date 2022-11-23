Edmund M. Ingle Purchases 2,600 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $21,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,845.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unifi Stock Performance

NYSE UFI opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.99. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Unifi by 82.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Unifi by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Unifi

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

