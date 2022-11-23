Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 981,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

EMR opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

