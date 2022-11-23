Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 4% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 12,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.
Energy Vault Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault
In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,953.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $5,474,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
