Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.